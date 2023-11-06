Lee Sun-kyun says he was “deceived” into taking illegal drugs

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has reportedly denied taking illegal drugs on purpose, according to new media reports.

Lee Sun-kyun was questioned by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday (October 4) over the actor’s alleged drug use, according to reports by KBS World, The Korea Times and Korea JoongAng Daily.

Citing law enforcement, the publications report that Lee Sun-kyun had admitted to taking illegal drugs, but said that it happened “unknowingly” after being “deceived” by an unnamed female manager of a bar in Gangnam.

Advertisement

“[The manager] lied to me and gave me something,” the actor allegedly said, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. “I didn’t know it was drugs.”

Following the questions, the actor told South Korean media that he had “answered many questions sincerely and truthfully”, but did not elaborate on the nature of the questions or his answers.

Lee Sun-kyun was first linked to the ongoing drug investigation on October 20, following reports that an A-list actor was under investigation by Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency over alleged drug use.

The actor was later officially booked by police over his suspected drug use on October 23. The Parasite actor is under suspicion of having used marijuana, following a tipoff about the use of illegal drugs in Gangnam nightclubs in September.

Since his controversy broke, Lee Sun-kyun has dropped out of the upcoming K-drama series, No Way Out. The actor was first announced as part of the cast in August 2023.

Meanwhile, K-pop idol G-Dragon has denied drug used allegations, while saying that he will “cooperate with the police investigation”. The singer was first booked by police for allegedly breaching South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act on October 25.