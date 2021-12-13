Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly had problem with Meryl Streep nude scene in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly took issue with a nude scene featuring Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up.

Discussing the scene, the film’s director Adam McKay claimed that DiCaprio “had a problem” because he “views Meryl as film royalty”.

Streep plays President Janie Orlean in the film, which also stars Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet and more.

“She is fearless,” McKay told The Guardian of Streep. “And yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo [DiCaprio]. Leo just views Meryl as film royalty… although maybe royalty is not a compliment…but as such a special figure in the history of film.”

He added: “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’

“And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up.”

In a four-star review of Don’t Look Up, NME wrote: “McKay’s political satire isn’t always subtle – one scene shows Streep’s leader whipping up a rally in a MAGA-style baseball cap – but it does feel horribly convincing.

“Though Don’t Look Up loses some momentum towards the end of its 138-minute runtime, it still succeeds as both a raucous comedy and a grim cautionary tale. By the end, McKay has definitely driven home his message that Earth is ours for the saving.”