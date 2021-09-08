Leonardo DiCaprio hyperventilates in ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up – you can watch it below.

The film focuses on two low-level astronomers tasked with warning the world that an approaching comet is en route to destroy planet Earth.

An official synopsis for Don’t Look Up reads: “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.

“The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

It continues: “With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Check out the new trailer below:

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast joining Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, including Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 24.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio will soon be leading a US remake of Danish Oscar winner Another Round.

The hit Danish comedy-drama, which won the Best International Feature Film Academy Award back in April, follows a group of school teachers who decide to consume alcohol daily to see how it affects their lives.

Following its success, it was revealed that an English-language remake was in the works, with DiCaprio eyed to star after his production company won the rights.