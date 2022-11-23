‘Leonor Will Never Die’ nominated for Best International Film at Independent Spirit Awards

Martika Ramirez Escobar’s critically-acclaimed Leonor Will Never Die was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award’s Best International Film.

The film, according to Variety, is joined by Corsage (dir. Marie Kreutzer), Joyland (dir. Saim Sadiq), Return to Seoul (dir. Davy Chou), and Saint Omer (Alice Diop). The nomination is the latest addition to the film’s list of recognitions, including a nomination for the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and more. The Independent Spirit Awards is slated to happen on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.

Leonor Will Never Die tells the story of Leonor Reyes (played by Sheila Francisco), a once-successful Filipino filmmaker who goes into a coma while trying to finish an old script. While in the coma, she is transported to the world of her script and tries to discover the ending of the story.

Advertisement

Last February, the film was acquired by Music Box Films for distribution in North America. It made its North American premiere at the 41st Hawaiʻi International Film Festival last November 8, and will be screened at the Metrograph in New York on November 25. It will continue being distributed in the continent starting December.

In other news, A24’s Everything, Everywhere, All At Once topped the Independent Spirit Awards’ nominations, landing spots on eight of the awards. It is followed by Todd Field’s Tár with seven nominations and Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun with five.