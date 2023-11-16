Liam Neeson action thriller hits top spot on Netflix UK

Cold Pursuit starring Liam Neeson has topped the film chart on Netflix UK.

Directed by Hans Petter Moland, the 2019 action thriller follows snowplow driver Nels Coxman (Neeson) who sets out on a revenge mission against members of a drug cartel following the murder of his son.

The film is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order Of Disappearance, also directed by Moland. Other cast members in Cold Pursuit include Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum, John Doman and Laura Dern.

Elsewhere in the film chart on Thursday (November 16), David Fincher’s The Killer dropped to second place following its release on Netflix last week (November 10).

Focus, a crime comedy-drama starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie, is third on the chart, followed by Bryan Singer’s 2013 film Jack And The Giant Slayer. You can check out the full top ten below.

Cold Pursuit (2019) The Killer (2023) Focus (2015) Jack The Giant Slayer (2013) The 355 (2022) The Grinch (2018) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) It Snows In Benidorm (2020) MIB International (2019 Locked In (2023)

In a four-star review of The Killer, NME described the film as a “crowd-pleasing banger” in the context of Fincher’s career.

“By many standards, Fincher’s latest would be a potential career-best film, but from the director of so many greats – from Fight Club to Gone Girl, it’s not quite top-tier,” the review reads. “This sounds fussy and probably is. That said, The Killer is an entertaining, crowd-pleasing banger that stands up to multiple views.

“It’s a superior hit-man romp that doesn’t outstay its welcome from a director who misses the target less than his protagonist.”

Neeson, meanwhile, is set to lead an upcoming remake of Naked Gun, produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and directed by Akiva Schaffer.