Lin-Manuel Miranda apologises for lack of diversity in ‘In The Heights’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologised for the lack of Afro-Latino actors in In The Heights.

Addressing a recent interview with The Root journalist Felice León, in which León asked director Jon M. Chu about how dark-skinned Latino actors only appeared in background scenes, Miranda acknowledged the film “fell short”.

“I started writing In the Heights because I didn’t feel seen,” Miranda began in a statement on Twitter. “And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us – ALL of us – to feel seen.