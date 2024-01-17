Lindsay Lohan “hurt and disappointed” by joke in new ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan has said she was ‘hurt and disappointed” by a joke in the new Mean Girls movie.

Lohan starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film and joined writer and co-star Tina Fey at the reboot’s premiere in New York last week. Lohan appears in the new film for a surprise cameo.

A representative for Lohan told People that Lohan wasn’t a fan of a line of dialogue in the movie mentioning the phrase “fire crotch”. The reference appears to nod to a 2006 paparazzi video in which Brandon Davis referred to Lohan as a “fire crotch.”

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” her representative told People. NME has reached out to Paramount for comment.

Recently, Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the film, told Entertainment Weekly about securing Lohan for the film’s cameo.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in.’ I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie,” said Fey. “As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

“And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect,” she continued. “And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”

The new Mean Girls movie has been described as a “lively musical update” by critics, although reviews have generally been mixed.

Reneé Rapp, who played Regina George in the stage adaptation, reprises her role for the film, starring alongside Angourie Rice as Cady, and Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian.

In a four-star review of the film, Empire described it as “sharp, funny and strongest when it stands on its own two perfectly manicured feet,” adding: “This snappy musical successfully updates the original Mean Girls template for a fresh audience.”

The Hollywood Reporter meanwhile described the “regurgitated musical” as a “tuneless mess”. They wrote in their review: “All the effervescence and fun have been drained out of the material in this laboured reincarnation, a movie musical made by people who appear to have zero understanding of movie-musical vernacular.”

You can read more reviews of the film, which is out in cinemas now, here.