Live-action adaptation of hit anime film ‘Your Name’ loses director Lee Isaac Chung

Director Lee Isaac Chung, who helmed the Oscar-nominated film Minari, has exited the live-action adaptation of the 2016 anime film Your Name.

Chung was previously attached to direct a live-action adaptation of the film alongside producer J.J. Abrams. Deadline has reported that Chung left the project due to scheduling conflicts. Paramount is reportedly currently searching for Chung’s replacement.

The film has been in the works since 2017. Chung was also hired to rewrite the script with Arrival writer Eric Heisserer, based on an earlier draft by Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick).

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, Your Name tells the story of a pair of high school teenagers living in separate towns – a boy in metropolitan Tokyo, and a girl in a rural town – who inexplicably begin to swap bodies with each other. The duo discover an impending disaster and attempt to prevent it from happening.

Your Name became a worldwide phenomenon in 2017, surpassing box office records previously set by Studio Ghibli‘s Spirited Away. But last year Your Name was surpassed in Japanese box office takings by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

In 2018, Heisserer revealed to Slash Film that the American remake of Your Name came at the request of the Japanese film’s rights holders. “They stated if they wanted a Japanese live-action version, they would just do it themselves,” he said. “But they want to see it through the lens of a western viewpoint.”

The live-action adaptation of Your Name will be produced by Abrams via Bad Robot Productions, along with Lindsey Weber and the original film’s producer Genki Kawamura.