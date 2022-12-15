Live-action ‘My Hero Academia’ film in the works for Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will be joining forces with Legendary Entertainment on its live-action adaptation of the hit superhero anime series My Hero Academia.

In an announcement released by the streaming platform on December 13, Netflix revealed the project, first announced by Legendary Entertainment in 2018, is in the early stages of production, with Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Joby Harold developing a script. Alice in Borderland‘s Shinsuke Sato was previously announced as the project’s director in what will be his English-language directorial debut.

Toho Co., Ltd. will distribute the film theatrically in Japan, though further information surrounding the film including its cast and release window have yet to be announced.

The popular anime and manga series centres around Izuku Midoriya, a boy who fantasises about becoming a superhero in a world where 80 per cent of the population manifests powers. Born without any, Izuku earns the respect of the world’s number one hero, All Might, and becomes the successor to a generational force for good called One For All.

My Hero Academia made its debut as a manga in 2014, and 35 volumes have been published since. The anime adaptation first aired in 2015, and began airing its sixth season earlier this year on October 1 in Japan.

The series has also spawned three animated films to date: 2018’s My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in 2019, and most recently, 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. It has also been adapted into a stage play, a trading card game, and various video games.