‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ actor Jake Abraham dies, aged 56

Jake Abraham, the actor best known for his role in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels has died aged 56.

Abraham starred in as Dean in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 debut alongside actors Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones.

Born in Toxteth, Liverpool, the 56-year-old actor began his acting career in the 1980s at The Everyman Youth Theatre. Abraham worked for nearly four decades on both theatre and screen.

In July, Abraham spoke to the Liverpool Echo after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

He told the publication that he first visited his doctor back in February after feeling unwell. “I was working but I wasn’t feeling well,” he told the Echo. “I was pushing through those spells when you don’t feel yourself, you haven’t got the energy and there are aches and pains.”

After tests, the actor told the Echo he’d been diagnosed with prostrate cancer which had spread. “It’s scary, to be confronted with your own mortality is the most scary thing you’ll ever go through. To prepare for that and be cognitive mentally, but knowing that’s what’s coming, it’s tough.”

The actor later underwent radiotherapy before entering palliative care.

Tributes to the actor have poured in on social media. Actor David Morrissey wrote in tribute: :”RIP Jake Abraham. Top bloke and wonderful performer. Gone way too soon. RIP.”



Shameless actor Tina Malone added: “I am heartbroken my screen and theatre hubby, my mate of 50 years has passed, talented, funny, kind, a true Liverpool legend rip my darling Jake Abraham.”

Abrahams had a long career on the stage and screen and had appeared in the 1991 Channel 4 series GBH, as well as films Mean Machine and Formula 51.



He also regularly appeared in productions at the Royal Court in Liverpool and starred in The Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime until January this year.

Kevin Fearon, executive director of Royal Court theatre, said he was due to appear in the cast this year and said “we’ll be dedicating the show to him” (via BBC News).

“Such a loss to us, to his family and to the city,” Mr Fearon added.