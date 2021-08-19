Lucille Ball’s daughter praises Nicole Kidman’s “astounding” performance as her mother in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, has praised Nicole Kidman’s performance as her mother in an upcoming biopic.

Kidman will play the famed actress in Being The Ricardos, alongside Javier Bardem as her then-husband Desi Arnaz. The biopic, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, takes place over the course of a week during production of TV sitcom I Love Lucy in the 1950s.

Speaking to The Palm Springs Life magazine about the biopic, Lucie revealed she’d watched the first two days featured in the film – giving plaudits to Kidman’s performance.

Advertisement

“Nicole did a spectacular job,” Lucie said. “The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks – so she was playing Lucy in the late ‘30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different.

“But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Despite praising the section of the film, Lucie stated Sorkin has taken some “theatrical license” which strays from the truth of certain events.

“He’s taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn’t happen at the same time,” Lucie added. “But you do learn a lot about what it was like back then.

“His dialogue is always incredible. And I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I’ve seen of it… I haven’t seen any rushes, but I was on the set for just two days.

Advertisement

“What I saw was extraordinarily classy and first rate. The people that he has cast are just really great performers.”

Being The Ricardos marks Sorkin’s third feature film as a director, following 2017’s Molly’s Game and last year’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7.