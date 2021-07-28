Lucy Liu says Bill Murray “hurled insults” at her on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ set

Lucy Liu has opened up about a conflict with Bill Murray on the set of Charlie’s Angels.

The actor addressed rumours that Murray had called her a TV actress in a new episode of the Los Angeles Times Asian Enough podcast.

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,” Liu said. “I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’ I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?

“I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, ‘I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication.”

She went on: “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

Liu added that she’s encountered Murray since on better terms.

“I have nothing against Bill Murray at all. I’ve seen him since then at a SNL reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice,” Liu said. “But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”

Murray addressed the rumour himself in 2009, saying: “Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me. … When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Liu joined new DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year, alongside Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren.