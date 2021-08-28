Lupita Nyong’o leads tributes to Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong’o has led the tributes to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of her Black Panther co-star’s death.

Boseman, best known for his role in the hit Marvel film, died on August 28 last year at the age of 43, following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Alongside a picture of the pair together backstage, Nyong’o – who played Nakia in Black Panther – wrote on Instagram: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…

“One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Josh Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 legal drama Marshall, also spoke about how much he misses the late actor.

Gad wrote on Twitter: “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

He also shared one of the final text messages sent to him by Boseman before his death, in which the Black Panther star described a rain storm in Los Angeles and encouraged Gad to “thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day”.

The latest episode of Disney+ series Marvel‘s What If…?, meanwhile, has been dedicated to Boseman.

The animated series features the last appearance of the late Black Panther actor, who lends his voice to T’Challa for one last time after recording his lines before his death.

“Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero: Chadwick Boseman,” reads a tribute that appears onscreen at the end of the episode.