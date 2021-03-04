Lupita Nyong’o says ‘Black Panther 2’ will “carry on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy”

Lupita Nyong’o says that she hopes Black Panther 2 will “carry on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy”.

The second film is set to begin shooting this July, after original plans to begin production in March were delayed after the sudden death of star Boseman in August.

Speaking of the process of working on the sequel without Boseman, Nyong’o, who is set to reprise her role from the original film in the upcoming sequel, told Good Morning America: “It’s going to be different, of course, without our king, to go back into that world, but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther.”

Advertisement

Speaking of the direction the film may go in, Nyong’o added that writer and director Ryan Coogler “has some really really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family”.

Marvel has revealed that there are no plans to use digital technology to have Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the 2018 film, in the sequel.

Similarly, studio boss Kevin Feige explained why he will not be replaced with another actor in Black Panther 2.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” he said.

Advertisement

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”