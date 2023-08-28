Lupita Nyong’o honours Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary of actor’s death

Lupita Nyong’o has paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his death.

Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 from colon cancer aged 43, leading to a flood of tributes from fans and stars alike.

Taking to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Boseman at an airport, she wrote: “Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of Chadwick Boseman’s death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again.

“This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy.”

She added: “Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence.

“Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts.”

Last year, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said he almost quit filmmaking after the death of Boseman.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,’” Coogler told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?’”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also said that it was “much too soon” to recast the character of T’Challa, played by Boseman, in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, which came out last year.