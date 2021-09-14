‘Luther’ movie adds Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to its cast

The spin-off Luther film which is coming to Netflix has found two additional cast members in Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

The pair will join Idris Elba, who is reprising his role as the titular detective in the new movie made by Netflix in association with the BBC.

Series creator Neil Cross has written the script for the film, while Jamie Payne, who directed the final season, will also be directing the film. Shooting is set to begin in November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will see Luther take on two villains – played by Erivo and Serkis. Erivo is set to play a detective doubling up as Luther’s nemesis, while Serkis will be starring as the main criminal villain.

Discussing the film last year, Elba said that “the sky is the limit” in terms of what Luther could achieve as a film.

“I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards – a film,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.

“With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for the Luther film – stay tuned for news as it comes in.