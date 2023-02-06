Director M. Night Shyamalan has revealed plans for his next film, an untitled thriller due to hit cinemas in 2024.

Known for twist-filled classics like The Sixth Sense and Signs, Shyamalan’s latest movie Knock At The Cabin was released on Friday (February 3). Starring Dave Bautista as a school sports coach who holds a family hostage because he believes the world is ending, the film managed to knock Avatar: The Way Of Water off top spot at the US box office in its opening weekend.

Asked what his next project will be, Shyamalan told NME: “I have a new idea that I’ve started writing. It’s out in 2024 and it’s very, very exciting. It’s a thriller. It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I’ve been trying to do [recently], but I’m feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys.”

Shyamalan’s previous five movies, including last year’s beach-set head-scrambler Old, have been distributed by Universal Pictures – and last October it was confirmed that his Knock At The Cabin followup would be released by the studio on April 5, 2024.

“I love that feeling, that electricity of ‘wow, I can’t wait for you to see it’,” Shyamalan added. “I will say this, the angle into the story is why it’s so exciting. The story might be something that you’ve seen before but the angle is very, very unique – the point of view.”

It had previously been speculated that Shyamalan’s next film might be the long-gestating Labor Of Love. Based on one of the very first scripts the director sold in his career, which went to Fox in 1993, the story reportedly follows a book store owner who loses the love of his life in a tragic accident.

“Sometimes there are films that filmmakers wanna make for a long time and they never make it and then they get a chance to make it,” explained Shyamalan when asked to give an update on Labor Of Love. “This is the reverse, I’ve had many chances to make it and I have been the one that’s been saying no. It’s partly because I have so many stories to tell. I wrote that when I was 23. It represented something very special and people relate to that screenplay in a way that is irrational. But [doing it] in lieu of telling a story that represents me now? It’s always a hard [decision].”

‘Knock At The Cabin’ is in cinemas now