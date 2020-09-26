M. Night Shyamalan shares title and artwork for new thriller

M. Night Shyamalan has shared the title and artwork for his next movie as he goes back to work on the set.

The filmmaker’s new project will follow his last release, the Unbreakable sequel Glass, and is one of two films he has in the works, including Labor Of Love.

Shyamalan took to Twitter to share some details of the upcoming movie with his followers, posting a behind-the-scenes photo alongside the artwork. “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film,” he captioned the post. “It’s called Old.”

The black-and-white artwork features a torrent of items pouring down a slide that, when they pile up at the bottom of the poster, begin to take the shape of people. It also describes the movie as “a new trip” from the writer/director and the slogan: “It’s only a matter of time”.

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

Little is know about the film’s plot at present but, according to IMDB.com, the cast will include Eliza Scanlen and Alex Wolff. The movie is currently expected for release on July 23, 2021.

Last year, Shyamalan revealed why he’d turned down offers to direct movies for both Marvel and DC. “I have a strong [filmmaking] accent,” he said. “It’s very particular, and the best version of it is, to keep the accent. Are [Marvel and DC] movies a place for that? Or is it appropriate for that?”

Shyamalan is responsible for acclaimed movies like The Sixth Sense, as well as some derided ones, such as the notoriously badly received Avatar: The Last Airbender.