M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller ‘Old’ gets creepy first trailer

M Night Shyamalan has dropped a teaser trailer for his new film Old, which is set on a beach that mysteriously ages people rapidly.

Starring the likes of Gael García Bernal (Y tu mamá también), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) and Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), the first footage previews a typically creepy thriller.

Dropped during last night’s (February 7) Super Bowl, the clip shows the characters settling down for a holiday on the secluded beach, before things take a darker turn.

The synopsis describes it as “a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day”.

Shyamalan first unveiled Old back in September, sharing the title as well as some artwork and a behind-the-scenes photo as he tweeted: “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called Old.”

The thriller will also star Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie.

Alongside Old, the director has also been executive producing Apple TV+ series Servant, which he will end after four seasons.

Opening up about his decision to end the show earlier than expected, he recently told Digital Spy: “When I started it, I was thinking I was launching it, and I was going to supervise it. But I was enjoying myself so much that I was like, ‘Um… let me edit that. Just let me talk to the composer. Let me do that. Let the effects come to me first. I’ll be in the mix.’

“I spent all this time on it. I think I feel more comfortable saying a four-year commitment than a six-year commitment to be that involved. I can see the finish line. I can commit at this level.”

Shyamalan added that doing four seasons would allow him “to finish it properly”, adding: “I don’t want to feel that ‘he limped across the finish line while he was actually trying to do something else’ – that would be sad.”