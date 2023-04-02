‘M3GAN’ meets ‘Emily In Paris’ in spoof sequel trailer

Blumhouse celebrated April Fool’s Day by sharing a fake trailer for the upcoming M3GAN sequel.

The trailer sees AI-driven doll M3GAN heading to Paris to start fires near the Eiffel Tower and murder people using a baguette. The clip comes with the tagline “Say oui to murder” and says the movie will be coming to “no theatres soon”.

“Sharpen your baguettes and get ready for M3GAN In Paris,” said Blumhouse as they shared the trailer before wishing fans a happy April Fool’s Day.

Check out the trailer for M3GAN In Paris below.

Sharpen your baguettes and get ready for #M3GAN in Paris. 🥖🇫🇷 Happy April Fools Day from your foes at Blumhouse. pic.twitter.com/Zge9HeGasX — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 1, 2023

M3GAN was released earlier this year and became an unexpected box office hit, grossing over £74.2 million at the global box office.

A release date for a sequel was soon confirmed with M3GAN 2 reportedly set for release January 2025.

The second film, in what could prove to be a new horror franchise, is said to see Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return to their roles. Alongside this M3GAN creator and screenwriter, Akela Cooper is believed to be penning the script. Williams will produce with Atomic Monster founder James Wan (producer on M3GAN) and Blumhouse founder/CEO Jason Blum.

In a four-star review of the original, NME wrote: “M3GAN has clearly been crafted with a future franchise in mind, but it’s hard to be mad at it when the character has such potential. Plus, as much fun as this film is, there’s still room for improvement second time out, when fans will probably want the killer doll to lose her shit more quickly. But for now, to borrow a bit of internet speak, M3GAN is an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.”

Speaking to NME, director Gerald Johnstone said: “we’re standing on the shoulders of giants in terms of other horror icons that are out there.”

“First and foremost, I want people to have a blast,” he added. “But if it does manage to provoke a little bit more thought about the role of technology in our lives by holding up a mirror to our society, that would be the icing on the cake.”

Earlier this year, Saturday Night Live revealed its own M3GAN 2 spoof trailer.