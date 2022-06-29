Ma Dong-seok to lead US remake of ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’

Ma Dong-seok is set to reprise the lead role in an upcoming US remake of The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, a US remake of the South Korean action film is currently in the early stages of development, with Paramount Pictures helming the film’s production. The report added that Ma, who starred in the original film, is set to reprise his role as gang boss Jang Dong-su.

Aside from Paramount, the film will also be co-produced by Ma’s Gorilla 8 Productions, as well as Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions. Further details on the film, such as a cast or a release date, are expected to be released in the coming months.

The original version of The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil follows the story of a vengeful crime boss who forms a partnership with a local detective to capture a serial killer who attacked him and damaged his reputation. Aside from Ma, the film also starred Grid’s Kim Mu-yeol and Kingdom’s Kim Sung-kyu.

The film originally premiered in South Korea in May 2019 and screened out of competition as part of Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight Screenings section. The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil went on to gross $25.8 million worldwide.

