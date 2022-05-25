‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ composer Tom Holkenborg to return for ‘Furiosa’

George Miller will reunite with composer Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL for the next instalment of the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa.

The director confirmed the collaboration during the Cannes Film Festival (via Variety), where his latest film Three Thousand Years Of Longing premiered. Holkenborg also scored the film, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

The composer, who couldn’t attend the festival, sent a message to Cannes: “What a week in Cannes for George and Three Thousand Years Of Longing, which I sadly had to miss, but can’t wait for people to see this remarkable film.

“Also! Very grateful to continue my journey with George with his next installment of the Mad Max series: Furiosa.”

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play a younger Furiosa in the prequel spin-off, originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, who replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II following his exit from the project last year.

Miller will direct, produce and co-write Furiosa, with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell also returning. The film is scheduled to be released May 24, 2024.

Along with Mad Max: Fury Road, Holkenborg has scored films like Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Deadpool, 2018’s Tomb Raider and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He’s set to collaborate with Snyder again on his next film Rebel Moon.

Speaking about working with Snyder to NME, Holkenborg said: “Zack is very much of the opinion that music is very, very important and never an afterthought. And he gives me all the room for experimentation.

“He’s an interesting team player, because he likes to build a team of people around him that know way more of a certain subject than he does, and he trusts that person’s opinion completely. Sometimes in this industry you have people that are almost like generals in an army, and they give you orders.”