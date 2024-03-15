‘Mad Max’ stuntman Grant Page dies in car crash

Grant Page, a stuntman best-known for his work on the Mad Max films, has died in a car crash at the age of 85.

The stunt performer’s death was announced by his son Leroy, who revealed that his father hit a tree while driving alone near his home on the coast of New South Wales, Australia.

Leroy described his father as a “legend”, adding that he died “very happy”. He told the Daily Mail Australia: “He died in very high spirits and he was very motivated.”

Page had a long career in the world of stunt performing, and regularly worked with Mad Max director George Miller.

Having performed memorable stunts in the original Mad Max (1979) and third movie Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Page reunited with Miller for forthcoming film Furiosa, the Anya Taylor-Joy-led prequel which focuses on a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character from Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

Some of Page’s other notable credits include The Stuntmen, Kung Fu Killers, and The Man From Hong Kong, in which he served as a double for James Bond star George Lazenby.

One of Page’s frequent collaborators Trenchard-Smith paid tribute to the stuntman on his blog, praising him for being able to “deliver Hollywood-level action and mayhem”. He also called him “Australia’s pioneer stunt performer and my friend for 52 years.”

He continued: “Most people accept that age weighs upon us, gravity holds us down, death awaits us if we dare too much. Not necessarily, said Grant, as he successfully tampered with the laws of physics and probability.

“He had courage and daring, tempered by a realistic attitude about the risks of his profession in the era before computer-generated stunts.”

I just learned the devastating news of the passing of legendary Australian stuntman, and my dear friend, GRANT PAGE.

Grant was one of the most wonderful, kind and brave men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. I mourn the loss of this Aussie legend deeply today. RIP Grant.💔 pic.twitter.com/7brq0SEE7L — Jamie Blanks (@BlanksJamie) March 15, 2024

One of Page’s most memorable stunts came in the 1976 film Mad Dog Morgan, starring Dennis Hopper, in which he jumped backwards off an 80-foot cliff while on fire.

Page is survived by his sons, Gulliver and Leroy – who are also performers – Adrian and Jeremy.