Mads Mikkelsen recalls “humiliating” audition for ‘Fantastic Four’

Mads Mikkelsen has recalled the time he auditioned for the film Fantastic Four, calling it “kind of humiliating”.

The Hannibal actor revealed in a new interview that he tried out for the role of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the 2005 Marvel movie, before it was eventually given to Ioan Gruffudd.

In a wide-ranging profile for Vulture, he talked about how you can lose confidence as an actor when you’re in an audition “pretending you have long arms and say one line.”

Advertisement

Asked to clarify what he meant, Mikkelsen confirmed it was a reference to his audition for the Fantastic Four film which also ended up starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba.

“I know a lot of casting is just first impressions, is there anything there that reminds the producer and the director of the character they’re looking for?” the actor said. “But I find it rude to ask people to come into a room and say one line while pretending you have 80-foot arms like the rubber man.”

Mikkelsen then mimicked what he was asked to do. “‘Grab that cup of coffee over there,'” he said, then adding: “It’s like, Are you crazy? There’s not even a scene here. It was kind of humiliating.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Mikkelsen had joined the cast for the forthcoming Indiana Jones 5 movie.

He will team up with Harrison Ford and co-lead character Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the next instalment of the Lucasfilm franchise, although details of his character have not yet been unveiled.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, director Josh Trank has said he regrets not walking away from the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four after the studio wouldn’t let him cast a Black actress in the role of Sue Storm.

Trank explained in a recent interview that he experienced “a lot of pretty heavy pushback” when he fought to cast a Black woman as the invisible superhero in the Marvel movie.