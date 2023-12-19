‘Maestro’ producer has responded to casting backlash

Maestro producer, Kristie Macosko Krieger, has spoken out about the backlash she received surrounding the casting of Carey Mulligan.

The biopic, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as the composer, Leonard Bernstein, received a three-star review from NME.

It largely centres around Bernstein’s relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, who is played by Mulligan.

Around the time of its release on Netflix last month, viewers have been critical of Mulligan’s casting in the role of the famous Chilean-American actress, when she herself is British.

Speaking recently with GamesRadar+, Krieger shared that Mulligan’s casting was approved by Bernstein’s family. “She got the approval of the family and that for us, we were doing it right,” she revealed.

She continued: “It was Bradley [Cooper]’s idea to cast her and we agreed. I think she’s a national treasure and whilst she’s always been great, this material allowed her to go deeper, to give a beautifully nuanced performance.”

Krieger continued her praise adding: “She knew how to be the rock at the centre of the movie – in some ways she’s actually the maestro.”

Bernstein’s daughters also reportedly praised Mulligan’s performance, with Jamie Bernstein saying: “[Our mum] would recognise the brilliance of what Carey pulls off.”

“She’s incredible – especially as she didn’t have much material to study, just some YouTube clips of her TV work and our home movies,” shared Nina Bernstein. “I don’t know how she managed to capture our mum’s fragility, strength and vulnerability – all of those layers.”

In other recent news, Mulligan is set to star in the new sci-fi movie, Spaceman, opposite Adam Sandler, which will air on Netflix next March.