‘Magikland’ sweeps 2021 FAMAS awards with seven wins

Magikland emerged the big winner at the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards this past weekend.

As announced in an online ceremony on Sunday (December 12), the fantasy adventure movie won Best Picture, as well as Best Director, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.

Magikland won seven of the 11 awards it was up for. The movies Fan Girl and Untrue, which received nine nominations each, were notably shut out of FAMAS 2021, winning none.

Alessandra de Rossi and Allen Dizon bagged the best actor honours, with the former winning Best Actress for her performance as Maria in crime thriller Watch List, and the latter snagging Best Actor for her performance as Lando in Latay.

Best supporting actor and actress awards went to Enzo Pineda for He Who Is Without Sin and Dexter Doria for Memories of Forgetting, respectively. The Best Child Performer award was given to Miel Espinoza for Block Z.

The special accolade German Moreno Youth Achievement Award was granted to Joaquin Domagoso and Cassy Legaspi. Mon Confiado, on the other hand, received the FPJ Memorial Award.

Completing the list of the winners for the 2021 FAMAS Awards are Manny Angeles and Paulle Olivenze for Hayop Ka! (Best Screenplay), Callalily’s Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat for On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets (Best Musical Score), ‘Maibalik’ by JBK for Us Again (Best Original Song) and Solo (Best Short Film).