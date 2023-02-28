Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Suzume’ is now Japan’s 15th highest grossing film of all time

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) is now Japan’s 15th highest grossing film of all time.

In a report by Anime News Network, the film is also the ninth highest grossing anime film in the country, officially surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It sold 1.33million tickets within the first three days of opening, earning around USD 13.49million in ticket sales. Suzume tackles the story of high schooler Suzume Iwato and Sota Munakata, who lock a series of magical doors to prevent a series of natural disasters across the country. The anime film opened in Japanese theatres on November 11, 2022.

Encore Films announced earlier this month that the film will start rolling out in Southeast Asian theatres this March. The film will debut in Indonesia and the Philippines on March 8, followed by Singapore and Malaysia on March 9. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film will make its Europe, North American, South American, and Australian debut in April.

Suzume is voiced by Japanese actress Nanoka Hara, while J-pop idol Hokuto Matsumara made his voice acting debut as Sota. Shinkai teamed up with his frequent collaborators for the film, enlisting the help of Masayoshi Tanaka for character design (Your Name, Weathering With You), Kenichi Tsuchiya as animation director (Your Name, Garden of Words), and Takumi Tanji as art director (Children Who Chase Lost Voices). J-rock band RADWIMPS collaborated with composer Kazuma Jinnouchi for the film’s score. RADWIMPS and Jinnouchi’s score for the film is nominated in the Best Music category in the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize Association awards.

This is the seventh animated feature film from the writer-director. Suzume follows 2019’s Weathering With You, which is the country’s 14th highest grossing film of all time.