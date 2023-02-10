Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ getting theatrical release in Indonesia

Your Name director Makoto Shinkai’s latest film Suzume No Tojimari is set to receive a theatrical release in Indonesia.

Indonesian film distributors CBI Pictures and Encore Films, and the local cinema chain CGV Cinemas all announced on February 8 that the film will premiere in Indonesia “soon”, though no further details were shared on the timeframe of the movie’s theatrical release.

Suzume No Tojimari has been Shinkai’s most successful opening so far, with Anime News Network reporting that the film JPY1.88 billion in its first three days following its release on November 11 with over 1.3 million tickets sold.

The film has surpassed the takings of Shinkai’s celebrated previous works Your Name and Weathering With You in the same time period.

First announced in December 2021, Suzume No Tojimari tells the story of titular protagonist Suzume who must race against time to shut and lock all the mysterious doors that she discovers to save the world alongside her mysterious partner Sōta Munakata.

The film also features a soundtrack completely composed by Japanese rockers RADWIMPS and composer Kazuma Jinnouchi, whose previous credits include 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level and 2020’s Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045. This was the third such collaboration between Shinkai and RADWIMPS, having previously collaborated on Shinkai’s previous films, Weathering With You and Your Name.

The latter movie included RADWIMPS’ breakout hit, the soundtrack song ‘Sparkle’.

Your Name, first released in 2016, enjoyed massive global success, becoming the third highest-grossing anime film of all time the year of its release. A live-action remake with Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot studio is currently in the works.