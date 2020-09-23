Malaysian action comedy ‘Pasal Kau!’ to premiere on Netflix this October

Malaysian director Adrian Teh’s next film, Pasal Kau! (All Because of You), is set to premiere on Netflix early next month.

The upcoming action rom-com, starring Hairul Azreen, tells the story of a hotel waiter who falls in love with a guest before they find themselves embroiled in an unfortunate hostage situation.

Watch the trailer for Pasal Kau! below.

The film’s romantic premise was inspired by a real-life experience that Azreen had when he worked as a waiter at a luxury hotel. Teh said in an interview with Mashable Southeast Asia that Azreen approached him with the story and the project took shape from there.

“This is actually Hairul’s story. Not many people know about this but Hairul used to work in the hotel [industry],” Teh remarked.

Teh and Azreen have worked together in the past on hits such as Wira and Paskal: The Movie. Teh said that in order for the film’s comedic bits to work, he needed Azreen to carry a slightly heavier frame compared to his trim physique for Paskal.

“For Paskal and Wira I wanted [Azreen] to lose weight and be fit, get lean. But for Pasal Kau!, I told him to please stop working out, please eat as much as you can,” Teh recalled to Mashable.

Pasal Kau! will premiere on October 1 on Netflix in 190 countries across the globe.

Its premiere follows Netflix’s introduction of subtitles in Bahasa Melayu in mid-August. Apart from subtitles, select shows will include options for dubs in Bahasa Melayu. To celebrate the features, Netflix Malaysia released a short film starring Malaysian stars Zamaera, Zee Avi, Dato Awie and Ella Aminuddin.