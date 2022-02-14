Malaysian actor and playwright Jit Murad has died, aged 62

Malaysian actor-comedian and playwright Jit Murad has died at the age of 62.

The Malaysian performer and writer passed due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday, February 12, according to a report from The Star. His family has also revealed that a private funeral will take place today (February 14).

The Malaysian entertainment stalwart – real name Aziz Mirzan Murad – began his career in the country’s performing arts scene in the late 1980s. As a playwright, Murad is best known for his plays Spilt Gravy On Rice (1995) and Gold Rain & Hailstones (2002).

Spilt Gravy On Rice has notably won four BOH Cameronian Arts awards and was adapted into a film in 2015. The movie was directed by Zahim Albraki, who also played the lead alongside Bernice Chauly and Sean Ghazi.

As an actor, Murad has starred in films such as 1992’s Selubung, 2009’s Talentime and 2007’s 1957: Hati Malaya. Other notable acting roles in films came in the form of 1995’s Beyond Rangoon and 2000’s Mimpi Moon. Murad also starred in two TV series, Dunia Rees dan Ina (1995) and Neon (2003).

Murad’s theatre credits include productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo & Juliet and Death Of A Salesman among many others.

In 1989, Jit Murad co-founded the local theatre company named Instant Cafe Theatre alongside fellow playwrights Jo Kukathas, Andrew Leci and Zahim Albakri. The company sought to redefine theatre in Malaysia, putting on comedy shows in theatres and serious plays in nightclubs.

Jit Murad was also a standup comedian, known for selling out shows in the late ’90s. Murad has also published a book with his complete anthology of work for the stage, titled Jit Murad Plays.

Following the news of his passing, social media has seen a flood of tributes paid to the late entertainment icon.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, who was a writer, actor and theatre performer before entering politics, said on Twitter: “So very sad to hear of Jit Murad’s passing. We worked together in A Man For All Seasons (Actor’s Studio, dir Joe Hasham) in 2004. His acerbic wit, incisive commentaries on social life, and bonhomie will forever be missed.”

Malaysian rapper and playwright Zain Azrai called Murad “the greatest Malaysian English language playwright of all time”. Read those tributes and more below.

