Malaysian classic ‘Puteri Gunung Ledang’ is coming to Netflix

The 2004 Malaysian classic film Puteri Gunung Ledang is set to arrive on Netflix later this month.

Directed by Saw Teong Hin, the period fantasy film – also known as Princess Of Mountain Ledang – is set in 15th century Melaka. It tells the epic story of forbidden love between Hang Tuah (played by M. Nasir), a legendary Malay-Muslim warrior, and Gusti Putri (Tiara Jacquelina), a Javanese-Hindu princess. Datuk Rahim Razali and Adlin Aman Ramlie also starred in the movie.

“Puteri Gunung Ledang was my first film, and very close to my heart. The film is based on a legend that many Malaysians have grown up with, and is an important part of our cultural heritage,” director Saw Teong Hin said in a statement.

“I’m excited to share this film again with Malaysians and a regional audience, especially the younger generation who may not have had a chance to watch it yet.”

Puteri Gunung Ledang will be available to stream on Netflix on November 26.

Last month, the streaming service revived 18 classic Singaporean titles, including the 1996 local favourite Army Daze and Singapore’s 2015 Oscar entry 7 Letters, on its platform. The latter movie was apparently added due to popular demand.