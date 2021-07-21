Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng writing martial arts comedy film

Malaysia-born comedian and actor Ronny Chieng has been tapped to write a martial arts comedy film for Sony Pictures.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chieng will co-write the film with frequent collaborator Sebastian DiNatale. The duo worked together on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah as a correspondent and segment director respectively.

DiNatale also directed Chieng’s most recent Netflix stand-up special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, and will helm two more upcoming specials for the comedian.

Advertisement

The film has been described as a martial arts comedy set in San Francisco. Little else is known about the project, which will be produced by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop) and Amie Karp of Montecito Picture Company. Sony’s Jiao Chen is set to oversee the development of the project.

The as-yet-untitled film has yet to receive a release date, nor a cast. The film’s plot will reportedly be based on an idea that Chieng, Montecito Picture Company, and Sony came up with at a comedy roundtable.

Besides his stand-up work, Chieng has made appearances in several Hollywood films. He previously starred as uptight, status-obsessed investment banker Eddie Cheng in Crazy Rich Asians, and will feature alongside Simu Liu and Awkwafina in Marvel’s upcoming film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.