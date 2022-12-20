Malaysian filmmakers appeal for revision of censorship guidelines

Malaysia’s movie producers have called out the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF) to revise the local film industry’s current censorship guidelines.

Several filmmakers have aired out their disappointment towards the agency’s outdated rules, New Strait Times reported yesterday (December 19).

Due to the passé guidelines, director and actor Datuk Zahim Albakri admitted that he almost failed to complete his 2022 film Split Gravy/Ke Mana Tumpahnya Kuah. He also proposed that the agency work with relevant organisations like the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), instead of “being parked under the Home Ministry”.

The guidelines also resulted in some important scenes being cut off films, like in director Bade Azmi’s case. He recalled on his work KL Menjerit, where significant story details were removed. “Illegal racing and accident scenes had been cut out. But this movie is about illegal street racers. If you take out the racing scenes, I have no story to tell,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, director and producer Shuhaimi Lua urged LPF to update the terms to fit the modern television and movie industry. He also suggests the agency to be more proactive in adapting to such changes. “The scenario is different now,” the filmmaker commented. “We also have the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform which has more flexibility and freedom when it comes to content.”

Furthermore, he questioned the varying policies set for different platforms, such as OTT. “If you want to cut, cut the content for all the platforms if they don’t comply with your rules,” Lua said.