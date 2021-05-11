Malaysian horror film ‘Roh’ coming to Netflix and Disney+ in June

Malaysian horror film Roh has been announced as part of June’s release slate for both Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia.

The news was first announced by the film’s producers Kuman Pictures via a series of Instagram posts last week. Per Kuman Pictures’ posts, Roh will be available from June 1 on Netflix (for users worldwide, except North America) and on Disney+ across Southeast Asia. It’ll arrive right in time for the June 1 launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia.

“It has been a fulfilling journey for Roh ever since it was shot in early 2019,” Kuman Pictures’ managing director Amir Muhammad said in a statement to NME. “The most challenging aspect was releasing it theatrically during the pandemic last year in Malaysia, Singapore & Brunei. Now we are happy that it will be in Netflix worldwide (except North America) from 1 June, and we look forward to further feedback to Emir Ezwan’s unique and atmospheric debut feature.”

Roh will be available on Disney+ across all countries in Southeast Asia where the streaming service is available, Muhammad further confirmed to NME.

Roh tells the story of a family living in a small village in the forest who receive an unwelcome visit from a strange girl with a frightening prediction of death. Netflix released a trailer for the film today (May 11) – see it below.

Roh, directed by Emir Ezwan in his debut feature, first premiered in November 2019 at the Singapore Film Festival before making rounds in a number of other film festivals in Indonesia, Italy and New York.

It got its theatrical release in Malaysia last August after cinemas reopened in July following the relaxation of the country’s Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

In November last year, Roh was announced the Malaysia’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.