Malaysian minister says international artists must respect “moral values and local customs”

Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has stated that foreign artists must respect local customs and values when performing in the country.

Minister Fahmi reiterated the Malaysian government’s stance that it would not prohibit performances from foreign artists or celebrities, adding that concerts would contribute to the development of the country’s creative industries and economic growth.

Nonetheless, he asserts that artists should also be considerate to local sensitivities, stating, “It must be ensured that foreign artists must respect the sensitivity of the community in Malaysia such as aspects of moral values and local customs and as well public interest.”

Fahmi was responding to concerns expressed by Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) minister Ahmad Fadhli Shaari in August 2022, who urged the government to consider canceling concerts from international artists that are “not compatible with the norms and values of Muslim life in Malaysia”.

1. PAS will work to ensure that upcoming concerts by international artistes in Malaysia will be cancelled. Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari hopes the government will withdraw permission for the concerts to take place. He adds that PAS will hold protests if this is not addressed. https://t.co/YfcW5u4e1Q pic.twitter.com/nY0DKXohjo — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 25, 2022

Shaari added that the lack of regulation over concerts from international acts would “allow the culture of hedonism to spread and creep into society”.

Minister Fahmi stated that the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artists (Puspal) would ensure that public sensitivities and national security would not be threatened by vetting applications stringently, namely through the close monitoring of artists’ criminal records, propensity towards controversial views or topics, and reviews of past concerts.

“All the set conditions must be complied with by the organisers and any non-compliance or violation of conditions during the event may be subject to administrative action as stated in Puspal guidelines,” the minister expressed.

Concerns over moral decay and cultural erosion have also recently sprung up in the form of a Malaysian Muslim preacher calling for the cancellation of BLACKPINK’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur. The independent cleric noted the concert’s proximity to the holy month of Ramadan, and noted that modern fashion and entertainment are “going too far”, implying his belief that the K-pop group was infringing on Muslim values and morals.

Minister Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s comments were made around the same period when the PAS responded to Billie Eilish’s August 2022 concert in Kuala Lumpur. Less than 24 hours after the performance, the minister called for a ban on concerts by international artists, stating: “Holding concerts non-stop like this is crazy work that invites the wrath of Allah. Stop this. Do not challenge the feelings of the Islamic congregation.”