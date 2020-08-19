Malaysian silat movie ‘Geran’ wins big at 2020 New York Asian Film Festival

Malaysian action movie Geran has won an award at the 19th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

Produced by Layar Pictures and Tree of Hopes Productions, the martial arts film was presented the prestigious Daniel A. Craft Award. EasternKicks.com first reported the achievement on Monday (August 17).

Geran director Areel Abu Bakar and action choreographer Azlan Komeng join previous winners Dante Lam (Operation Red Sea), Yue Song (The Bodyguard) and Jung Byung-gil (The Villainess).

“We never expected to receive outside recognition. This is the first award received for the movie Geran, which is also my first film,” Abu Bakar said, adding that the NYAFF informed him of the good news on August 17.

The award recognises the best in action cinema, and is named after Daniel Craft, the dedicated organiser of the film festival who died in 2013.

The film Geran, which embraces the form of Silat Gayong Pusaka, features tight choreography coordinated by real-life martial arts practitioners. The movie revolves around a martial arts family having to defend themselves and their land after a personal betrayal. Watch the trailer below.

The film stars Namron, whose work in films like Crossroads: One Two Jaga and Dukun have made him a recognisable figure in modern Malaysian film. The cast is rounded up by Khoharullah Majid, Feina Tajuddin, Fad Anuar, Azlan Komeng and Megat Shahrizal.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah commended the film’s milestone success for the country yesterday (August 18), as reported by Bernama.

“It is also in line with the framework and direction of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to bring the target to reality in the long run. Such efforts should be continued to empower the local film industry at international level,” he said in a statement.

Having been screened in cinemas in Malaysia and Brunei on October 10, 2019, Geran was filmed using the producers’ own budget.

The NYAFF will air online from August 28 to September 12 via the Smart Cinema app.