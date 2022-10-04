Malaysian thriller film ‘Korsakoff’ named Best Psychological Film at Cannes World Film Festival

Malaysian psychological thriller Korsakoff was named Best Psychological Film for August at the ongoing Cannes World Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a woman struggling with the titular syndrome who is kidnapped. Korsakoff syndrome may cause memory disorientation that makes it hard for the afflicted person to recall the recent past or learn new things.

Other details of the plot are not clear as no trailer or synopsis has been released at this time, with no announced release date for the film available.

The film is the second production from D’Alpha Legacy to win one of the monthly Cannes World Film Festival awards after their film Eva was named the winner of the Best Thriller/Suspense category for July. Both films will be automatically entered in the annual Cannes World Film Festival competition for a chance to the festival’s Best of the Future Golden Fairy award, and will have the opportunity to have their film screened in Cannes – though it must be noted that the Cannes World Film Festival is not affiliated with Festival De Cannes.

Film producer Diyana Ismail told the New Straits Times that she was “extremely thankful with this win after producing five films,” as Korsakoff has already won accolades even though it has not be screened yet. “I am very proud to prove that our films can be brought overseas,” she added.

“I believe the teamwork between the actors made this film a success. Even though there wasn’t a big cast, I believe that the quality of the film is satisfactory and it’s all because of the potent chemistry shared between the actors,” she said of stars Elly Arifin, Erra Fazira, Ning Baizura, Azhan Rani and Iqram Dinzly.

In other awards news, a number of Asian countries have made their submissions for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony set to be held next year. Vietnam submitted the action flick 578 Magnum for consideration, while Hong Kong has also submitted the Tony Leung vehicle Where the Wind Blows as their candidate.

South Korea submitted director Park Chan-wook Decision To Leave and 2021 Best International Film winners Japan submitted Chie Hayakawa’s Plan 75.