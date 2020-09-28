Malaysia’s fight against COVID-19 to be subject of feature film ‘Juang’

Six prominent Malaysian filmmakers will team up to direct a film about the country and its frontliners’ fight against COVID-19.

The feature film is entitled Juang and will cost RM6million to produce, according to veteran actor Rosyam Nor, who is one of its three producers. It is currently in production, and is slated for a release in the first quarter of 2021.

The directors on board are Erma Fatima, Yusry Abdul Halim, Khabir Bhatia, Osman Ali, Aziz M Osman and Matt Lai. The production team will also reportedly also include 100 artists, and 200 crew members.

“With these six directors, InsyaAllah (God willing), I am confident the film will be a success,” Rosyam said a press conference recently, per Bernama.

“This is the first time in Malaysian history [with a production of such proportion], and this film is actually a contribution. It is not the vision of only one director. The contribution is from various people in the industry. We try to merge different ideas from as many people as possible.”

Zizan Razak, Zul Arrifin and Jack Lim have been confirmed for the cast, Rosyam also said.

Rosyam’s production company, Suhan Movies, will reportedly work with fellow producers Matt Lai (Asia Tropical Films) and Jack Lim (The Film Engine) to come up with a unique concept for the movie.

Since the pandemic began, Malaysia has recorded a lower number of COVID-19 cases compared to many of its regional neighbours and western nations.

In total, the country has seen over 9,835 recoveries from a total of 10,909 cases, while the death toll has stood at 134 since the beginning of the year.