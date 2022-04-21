Malaysia’s Oscars submission ‘Prebet Sapu’ to stream on Netflix in May

The film Prebet Sapu (Hail, Driver), Malaysia’s submission to the 2022 Oscars for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category, will stream on Netflix this May.

The news that the film would stream on platform was made by the film’s director Muzammer Rahman on social media on Wednesday (April 20). Per his announcement, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 1 onwards.

Advertisement

In November, the 2021 film was named the country’s official submission to the 2022 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. It was released in Malaysian cinemas in December.

Prebet Sapu follows the story of a young man who moonlights as a driver for a ride-hailing service in Kuala Lumpur, despite failing to get a driver’s license due to his colour-blindness. The experiences he gains while on the road ultimately lead him to a relationship with an escort.

Filmed entirely in black and white, Prebet Sapu marks Muzammer Rahman’s directorial debut and stars Amerul Affendi and Lim Mei Fen in its lead roles.

✅ Baju baru

✅ Langsir baru

✅ Perabot baru

✅ Filem & siri baru Raya tahun ni bolehlah korang layan rancangan-rancangan ✨baru✨ dengan family & kengkawan! pic.twitter.com/OwaJ48In7t — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) April 20, 2022

Per Netflix Malaysia, Prebet Sapu is just one of three Malaysian films being added to the streaming platform to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya holidays. Kongsi Raya is slated to stream on Neflix from April 27 onwards, while Showtime 1958 streams from May 3.

Advertisement

In other Southeast Asian film news, Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar revealed earlier this week that his upcoming sequel to Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave), Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion will premiere in Indonesian cinemas this August. He was also recently tapped to helm an upcoming film adaptation of author Charles Beaumont’s Fritzchen.