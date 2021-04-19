Manhattan star Mariel Hemingway has suggested that the Woody Allen film would “100 per cent” not be released today.

The 1979 romantic comedy follows a twice-divorced 42-year-old comedy writer (Allen) as he dates a 17-year-old girl (Hemingway), and was recently re-evaluated in HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow.

However, in a new discussion with Anne Heche and Heather Duffy on the Better Together with Anne & Heather podcast, the actress admitted that the film could not come out today.

“I’m not condoning any behaviour. That movie probably couldn’t come out today. 100 per cent,” Hemingway said.

The actress revealed that she had not seen Allen v. Farrow, which addresses allegations of sexual abuse against the filmmaker from adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, claims that Allen has repeatedly denied.

“It’s a bit touchy for me because he wasn’t disrespectful of me or unpleasant,” she said. “He was great. I loved him.”

“I don’t know them,” Hemingway added of the Farrows. “I don’t know Mia, I don’t know [Ronan], I don’t know Dylan. It’s not my story to tell. I don’t make any judgment, I don’t know it.

“I know that my experience was wonderful. Was he making a movie about sleeping with a 17-year-old girl? Yes he was. That’s what it was about and I knew that.”

She continued: “In many ways we’ve developed, we’ve opened up, we’re okay with things, and in many way we’re going, ‘wait we’ve got to put a stop to it when it’s inappropriate, when it’s wrong,’ and when it’s wrong it’s wrong. I don’t know the story and I don’t know them.”

Hemingway added: “Me saying that is not me going on a bandstand defending, but the integrity of his work to me still stays intact, because I’m not going down that road with him. Maybe that’s cowardly of me.”

Allen recently responded to the abuse allegations in his first TV interview in 30 years, saying: “It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

The documentary’s co-director Amy Ziering previously offered Allen an interview for the series, saying: “[Allen’s] perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series.

“We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here.”