Marc Maron brands right-wing ‘Barbie’ critics “insecure babies”

Marc Maron has dubbed Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie a “masterpiece” and says its right-wing critics are “insecure babies”.

In a recent TikTok video, the comedian and actor blasted conservative figures who expressed outrage over the film due to its jokes aimed at men and the patriarchy.

“I saw ‘Barbie’ and it was a fucking masterpiece, and I don’t throw that word around lightly,” Maron said.

“It does a fairly amazing thing. [It] creates a broad base entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum, primarily of women, but then seeps it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that is funny, informative and well executed. It’s fucking monumental. It shouldn’t be, but it’s pretty radical. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He continued: “The comedy about men is inspired. The fact that certain men took offence to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right wing [expletive] is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them.

“Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies.”

Various right-wing commentators have criticised the film following its release. Among them was Ben Shapiro, who branded it “one of the worst movies I have ever seen” and “angry, feminist claptrap that alienates men from women” in his YouTube review.

Last week, Gerwig addressed the right-wing backlash to her film. The director was asked by The New York Times if she expected “the degree to which right-wing pundits are bashing the movie as being ‘woke’ and burning their Barbies”.

Gerwig responded: “No, I didn’t. Certainly, there’s a lot of passion. My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men.

“I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”

In a four-star review, NME described Barbie as a “nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure” which “somehow lives up to the immense hype”.