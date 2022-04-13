Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey’s ‘Barbie’ casting causes Twitter storm

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey have both been cast in Barbie, causing a Twitter meltdown.

The two actors will be starring in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming live-action retelling of the beloved doll’s existence, with Robbie playing the titular toy.

Mackey was announced as a new cast member yesterday (April 12) alongside Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and Alexandra Shipp.

Many on social media have responded enthusiastically to the news, commenting on the physical similarities between Robbie and the Sex Education star.

“Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting,” one person tweeted.

Another person shared a mock-up image of Robbie and Mackey together in Sex Education, writing: “this edit of emma mackey and margot robbie is becoming real.. im up.”

Take a look at some more reactions here:

this edit of emma mackey and margot robbie is becoming real.. im up pic.twitter.com/76kVN08u92 — monroe *killed by psg and french elections (@missvirgocrier) April 11, 2022

emma mackey and margot robbie being in barbie (2023) together yeah… still processing the news pic.twitter.com/ez51gGGoRq — joe 🦇 (@mcumagik) April 11, 2022

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey on the set of Barbie pic.twitter.com/msFJP9Typj — Catt (@ChicCattLady2) April 11, 2022

Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting https://t.co/11CvgMpafY — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) April 11, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell has been cast in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company “that may or not be” Mattel. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

The film’s script is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story). Robbie also serves as a producer alongside David Heyman and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.

Robbie most recently reprised her role as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, while Emma Mackey continues to play Maeve on Sex Education and also starred in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile alongside Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Russell Brand and more.

Barbie is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2023.