Margot Robbie could play Harley Quinn again

Director and recently appointed head of DC Studios James Gunn has confirmed that he will work with Margot Robbie again, perhaps signalling her return as Harley Quinn.

When asked on Twitter if he would work with the actress again, Gunn kept his reply short and sweet: “For sure”. Gunn has yet to elaborate on his answer, leaving the door open for the possibility of Robbie portraying Quinn again in the director’s vision for the DC Cinematic Universe.

For sure. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 18, 2023

Margot Robbie last played Harley Quinn in Gunn’s 2021 soft reboot of The Suicide Squad, Prior to that, she made her debut as the character in 2016’s Suicide Square – directed by David Ayer – and again in 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Earlier this month, Gunn confirmed that he will be directing an upcoming Superman film titled Superman: Legacy at DC Studios. Apart from directing duties, Gunn will also be writing the script for the film, which is expected to arrive on July 11, 2025. The film will also be the first major project to release from DC with Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm since they were appointed as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

Superman: Legacy will notably focus on a younger version of the superhero, with Gunn confirming in December that longtime Superman actor Henry Cavill will not be involved in his vision of the DC Universe.