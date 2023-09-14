Margot Robbie joins picket line at actors strike in LA

Margot Robbie has joined her fellow actors at the picket line in show of her support for the SAG-AFTRA strikes in LA.

The Barbie star took part in the SAG-AFTRA rally from Netflix Studios to Paramount Studios on Wednesday (August 13). She was seen wearing an oversized t-shirt which read: “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!,” and also held up a black, white and yellow sign with the same message.

Spotted directly behind Robbie at the rally was fellow Australian actress Samara Weaving, who was holding the same sign.

The SAG-AFTRA union, which consists of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, announced its strike in July after contract negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros. and others.

Both the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) unions are seeking better pay, streaming residuals and safeguards against the use of AI technology amid the rise of streaming services.

At a Barbie premiere in July, before the SAG-AFRTA announcement, Robbie told Sky News that she would “absolutely” be prepared to strike.

“I’m very much in support of all the unions. I’m a part of SAG so I would absolutely stand by that,” the actress said.

Various other stars have shown their support for the strikes in recent months, with the likes of Amy Adams, Florence Pugh, Colin Farrell, Jesse Eisenberg, Sarah Silverman, and many more being seen on the picket line.

Meanwhile, George and Amal Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts are among those who have donated large amounts to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

In July, it was reported that Johnson donated an “historic” seven-figure sum to the cause, although the exact size of the donation has been kept confidential.