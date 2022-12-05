Margot Robbie thought “no one would notice” her in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’

Margot Robbie has admitted she thought she would “slip under the radar” in her star-making turn in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The Australian actress got her big break in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film as Naomi Lapaglia, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort.

Speaking at BAFTA: A Life In Pictures With Margot Robbie (via The Mirror), Robbie recalled: “I know this sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, but at the time I was like, ‘No one’s gonna notice me in this film. It doesn’t matter what I do in this film because they’re gonna focus on Leo and I’ll just slip under the radar.'”

The star also spoke on filming her first nude scene for the film, admitting she “had a couple of shots of tequila before shooting because I was very nervous”.

During the conversation, Robbie – who starred in Australian soap Neighbours before making it in Hollywood – revealed that she asked the show’s bosses to kill her character off, though they said they wouldn’t in case “it doesn’t work out in America”.

She explained this gave her an incentive to succeed, adding: “I was like, ‘I love you all, but I’m gonna make it in America, I promise you. You don’t need to keep my job free!’”

Last month, Robbie revealed that she almost quit acting following her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” she told Vanity Fair. “I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward.”

Meanwhile, the star has revealed that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led reboot of Pirates Of The Caribbean, saying in the same Vanity Fair interview: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”