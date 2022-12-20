Margot Robbie responds to criticism of “unscripted kiss” with Brad Pitt on ‘Babylon’ set

Margot Robbie has responded to criticism that she added an “unscripted kiss” with Brad Pitt into Babylon.

The Bombshell star had revealed she added in the kiss into a scene that writer-director Damien Chazelle had not planned for, saying, “When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.”

After many criticised Robbie’s decision on social media, the actor said the cast were “all good” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We all established our boundaries before making this movie, because it’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways,” Robbie told the publication.

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Pitt added of the kiss: “I said, ‘When else am I going to get a chance?’ So yeah, let’s have this. We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together.”

He added: “Believe me, that’s the tamest thing she does in this. She’s on fire on this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen her.”

Margot Robbie recently opened up about the “mad” orgy scene in Babylon while in conversation with Carey Mulligan.

She said that the first scene is “pretty much a party-slash-orgy” and that it “kind of turns into an orgy”.

“When I read the script, I was like, this is like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby – and I love it,” Robbie went on. “But I was like, are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?

“There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?”