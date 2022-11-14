Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the project, Robbie has now said: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Advertisement

NME has reached out to Disney for comment.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who was attached to produce both films, said during an interview with The Sunday Times in May that both projects were still in development.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” Bruckheimer said. “We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without.”

Asked if Johnny Depp would return as Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruckheimer replied: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

There have been five installments in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series, which have all starred Johnny Depp. The last was Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017 where Depp starred alongside Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush and Kaya Scodelario.

Advertisement

In November 2020 Robbie said there would be “lots of girl power” in the planned Pirates outing, adding: “I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”