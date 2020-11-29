Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his Star Wars co-star David Prowse, saying he “was much more than Darth Vader”.

Prowse, the former bodybuilder best known for his role as Darth Vader into the original Star Wars trilogy, died yesterday (November 28) aged 85, it was announced this morning.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, took to Twitter to pay tribute to his co-star.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed,” he wrote. “He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.

“Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

Announcing the news of Prowse’s death on Twitter this morning, the actor’s agent Thomas Bowington wrote: “It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.”

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives,” Bowington added. “May the force be with him, always!”

The actor, who passed away following a short illness, donned the suit of Darth Vader in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return Of The Jedi. Although the Bristolian was originally set to voice the iconic villain as well, famously, his West Country accent was deemed unsuitable, with James Earl Jones eventually voicing the role.

Others paying tribute to Prowse included Carl Weathers, who currently plays Greef Karga in the Star Wars-spinoff series The Mandalorian, who said that Prowse’s “stature contributed so much to Darth Vader’s legend.”