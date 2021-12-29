Mark Lee to star in Jack Neo-produced crime thriller, ‘Geylang’

Singaporean actor Mark Lee is set to lead the cast of the upcoming crime thriller flick, Geylang.

The film, per a Variety report, has commenced filming in Geylang, Singapore, and is expected to release nationwide in the final quarter of 2022.

Produced by Jack Neo’s J Team Productions, the film will be set in Geylang, notorious for its shady red light district. Over the course of a single night, five people who lead vastly contrasting lives in Geylang become intertwined through money, class, ambition and love.

While further details surrounding the film’s plot has yet to be announced, Variety’s report had revealed that it will combine elements of fantasy with an overarching theme of a crime thriller.

Besides Lee, Geylang will star Sheila Sim (118), Shane Mardjuki (Unlucky Plaza), Patricia Lin (Do You Love Me As I Love You) and rising actor Gary Lau as the four remaining characters in the main cast.

Geylang is being directed by Boi Kwong (Sui Yue: The Days), and co-produced by J Team Productions and MM2 Entertainment (Precious Is The Night).

Ng Say Yong, MM2’s Chief Content Officer said in a statement to Variety that when they were first pitched the film, they were “immediately struck by the intriguing blend of a crime thriller against the realistic backdrop of Geylang”.

He went on to say: “While other films have explored shady characters and the goings-on in the red-light district, no one has really focused on the actual neighborhood, as an environment for which the characters live and are somewhat trapped in.”

Jack Neo added: “It is a film that he is compelled to make, and we are delighted to be making it with him. We love the authenticity of the characters and how the location plays a vital role in the script”.

In other Singaporean film news, it was announced in October that Singapore’s official entry into the 2022 Oscars will be the murder-mystery thriller Precious Is The Night.