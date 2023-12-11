Mark Wahlberg gets up at 4:30am on his day off

Mark Wahlberg has shared details of his daily routine, including what he allows himself as a treat on his days off.

The actor, who is currently promoting upcoming Apple film The Family Plan, explained how he typically wakes up at 3:30am in order to maintain his structured work ethic and healthy lifestyle.

When asked in an interview with Parade about his routine, and whether he has a cheat day, Wahlberg replied: “Yes, today was my day off. I woke up at 4:30am.”

Advertisement

The actor, however, doesn’t necessarily define having an extra hour of sleep as a cheat day, adding: “I slept in an extra hour, but I’ve also done all my recovery stuff, my prayer time, reading my scripts and working on the script that I’m doing for a commercial today.

“I’ll be fasting today, so I won’t eat any food all day, so I wouldn’t call it really a cheat day. Look, I always get at least eight hours of sleep. Sleep is just as important if not more important than exercise, so finding that balance, especially getting older, I’m just trying to work on longevity and being as healthy as I can as long as I can.”

The actor, who said he sleeps from around 8pm every night, explained how his disciplined lifestyle has passed down to his four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and 13-year-old Grace.

“I just tell them no matter what, get enough rest because I will be knocking on the door at 6:30 in the morning to get you up for school,” Wahlberg added. “My 13-year-old, she’s so disciplined and focused, she goes to bed before any of us.

“She doesn’t want us to come and bother her. She wakes up to go to the barn and start her day caring for her horses and preparing for training.”

Advertisement

Wahlberg stars in action comedy film The Family Plan opposite Michelle Monaghan, where he plays an ex-assassin trying to adjust to family life. The film is set to be released on Apple TV+ on December 15, 2023.

Earlier this month, Jackass star Bam Margera partially credited the actor for helping him achieve the milestone of being 100 days sober.